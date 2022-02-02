Ambitious exports target for FY23 in works: Commerce Secretary

With India’s merchandise exports set to touch $400 billion in the current fiscal, the department of commerce is working on another “ambitious target" for 2022-23, expected to be announced in mid-March by commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal.

Suggesting that the target for FY23 for exports was “not going to be an easy one," commerce secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said that the consultations were on with all the export promotion councils and 160 missions to finalise it.

“We are consulting the export promotion councils as they will tell us what they are capable of. We will consult the missions. There will be three rounds of consultations. It is not going to be an easy target It will be some very, very ambitious," said Subrahmanyan, in his post budget interaction on Wednesday.

India’s merchandise export between April to January 2021-22 touched a record high of $335.44 bn, growing by 46.53% over $228.9 billion in corresponding period last year.

Commerce secretary said that the “exporters friendly" Union Budget through measures including reduction in customs duty in raw materials and 100 cargo terminals will give a filip to India’s outbound shipments. “100 cargo terminals is a very big annoucneent as these cargo terminals, if located next to an industrial estate can beome part of a large manufacturing zone. Reduction in logistics costs will help exports kick off from these cargo terminals," said Subrahmanyan.

Besides, measures like Gati Shakti, which aims to reduce logistics cost, will help take exports “inwards into newer territories".

He added that the revamp of the Special economic zones Act will take place over the next couple of months, which will be World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules compliant.

“Originally the SEZ’s came up to take the tax benefits. Now the sunset clause has kicked in and the corporate tax benefits are no longer there for the last two year. Now there is a need to go beyond the SEZ Act and we are working on SEZ 2.0 which will have single window clearance," he said. He added that the Centre would like to have states in the Board of Approval for SEZs.

During the Budget speech, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the SEZ Act will be replaced with new legislation that will enable states to become partners in ‘development of enterprise and service hubs’. This will cover all large existing and new industrial enclaves to optimally utilise available infrastructure and enhance competitiveness of exports, she added

Speaking to reporters after the budget presentation, commerce and industry minister Goyal had also said that the government is in consultation with several stakeholders, including states, industrial parks and SEZ developers. He said an equalization levy or tax may be introduced to ensure a level playing field for manufacturers outside SEZs in case of domestic supplies.

Subrahmanyam further added that the logistic costs in India are anywhere above 15% of the total cost of a product. “It costs more to take a container from Varanasi to Mumbai than to take it from Mumbai to the United States. But PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan will significantly improve logistics cost," he added.

“We have reduced duties for what are called project imports. Over the years the list of projects have been reduced. Meanwhile, EPCG (export promotion capital goods scheme) is not off the table yet. The Budget is looking at a new scheme too and I think something will be worked out in the next couple of months," he further added.

