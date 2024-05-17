Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / America is still headed for a soft landing

America is still headed for a soft landing

Aaron Back , The Wall Street Journal

Don’t rule out a surprise rate cut this summer.

The CPI report is consistent with a two steps forward, one step back progression back to the Fed’s inflation target, wrote Comerica Chief Economist Bill Adams in a report. (Image: Pixabay)

Is Goldilocks back already? Certainly the bears are nowhere to be seen.

Is Goldilocks back already? Certainly the bears are nowhere to be seen.

The cozy consensus that was prevalent late last year of a just-right pairing of slowing inflation and solid growth was upended by stubbornly high inflation readings for the first few months of 2024. So investors breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday when April’s consumer-price index came in a tad below expectations.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

The cozy consensus that was prevalent late last year of a just-right pairing of slowing inflation and solid growth was upended by stubbornly high inflation readings for the first few months of 2024. So investors breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday when April’s consumer-price index came in a tad below expectations.

Perhaps just as significant was a weak reading for April retail sales out on the same day, adding to recent evidence that consumers are being weighed down by a host of factors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all rose to record levels on Wednesday.

First things first: The trend of disinflation, while frustratingly slow to many observers, remains undeniably intact. The core CPI excluding food and energy has either decelerated or remained basically steady on a year-over-year basis in each of the last 14 months. At 3.6% in April, core CPI was rising at its slowest pace from a year earlier since April 2021.

“The CPI report is consistent with a two steps forward, one step back progression back to the Fed’s inflation target," wrote Comerica Chief Economist Bill Adams in a report.

On top of that, signs of an economic slowdown are piling up. Jobs growth slowed markedly in April—particularly in the leisure and hospitality sector, which added just 5,000 jobs compared with 53,000 the prior month, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

On Wednesday, the Commerce Department said retail sales were flat in April from March, contrary to consensus expectations for a 0.4% rise. Retail sales were up 2.7% from a year earlier, decelerating from 3.5% in March. So-called “control retail sales," a measure favored by economists that strips out food services, autos, gasoline stations and building materials, was up 3.5% from a year earlier in April compared with a 4.8% rise in March.

This matches up with reports from companies such as Starbucks, McDonald’s, Home Depot and others of a recent chill in consumer spending. The cumulative impact of elevated prices, interest rates and debt levels appears to be taking a toll.

But not too much of a toll. After all, a 3.5% year-over-year increase in control retail sales hardly spells recession. The economy has also added a monthly average of 242,000 jobs over the past three months.

The slowing trend still bears watching, though. If it continues alongside gradual disinflation, it could be what ultimately forces the Fed’s hand into cutting rates.

By Wednesday afternoon, futures markets were pricing a 75.3% chance of one or more cuts by the Fed’s September meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, up from 65.1% a day earlier. But the July meeting remains an interesting dark horse candidate at 34.9% odds of a cut. It concludes on the last day of that month. That means there will be time for two more full sets of monthly data on inflation, jobs, retail sales and other data before the July meeting.

A summer surprise can’t be ruled out.

Write to Aaron Back at aaron.back@wsj.com

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.