American-made businesses are clamoring to get on this tariff list
Ruth Simon , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 01 Sep 2025, 07:58 PM IST
Summary
The Commerce Department added tariffs on more than 400 products, from flatware and kettlebells to bulldozers and robots.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Greg Owens, chairman of Sherrill Manufacturing, was at home skimming through emails on a recent Friday when he got a text message that made him stand up from his chair and raise his arms in triumph.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story