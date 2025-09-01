American-made businesses are clamoring to get on this tariff list

Greg Owens, chairman of Sherrill Manufacturing, was at home skimming through emails on a recent Friday when he got a text message that made him stand up from his chair and raise his arms in triumph.

As co-founder of Sherrill, which bills itself as America’s last manufacturer of stainless-steel flatware, Owens had been fighting for years to keep his business afloat in a market flooded with cheaper imports. Now, he felt like Sherrill stood a fighting chance.

The text in question said imported stainless-steel flatware products would be hit with 50% tariffs on their steel content. This was the news Owens had been waiting for.

“It’s been a moment of ‘Wow’," said Owens. “It’s been so much work and so long to get some of these victories."

The Trump administration’s tariff policies are creating headaches, uncertainty and extra costs for scores of U.S. companies, from automakers to clothing importers. But for some companies that rely on American manufacturing—like Sherrill—this new era of tariffs could give them a boost in the arm.

On the list released by the Commerce Department, more than 400 items imported to the U.S. would be hit with tariffs on their steel and aluminum content, from farm equipment, bulldozers and industrial robots to dumbbells, infant swings and infant walkers.

Unlike the so-called reciprocal tariffs that Trump announced in April, these tariffs are imposed under a national-security rationale. The reciprocal tariffs have been challenged in court. The sector-specific tariffs, by contrast, are imposed under a separate legal authority that is far more established and durable—Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.Trump has said he is planning to expand the list of goods. Now some small businesses are pushing to get protectionist tariffs applied to more products.

One such company is Goldens’ Foundry & Machine, based in Columbus, Ga. Founded in 1882, Goldens’ started out making syrup kettles and sugar-cane mills. These days it produces metal castings used mostly in trucking, material handling, and construction as well as a handful of consumer products, like kettlebells and dumbbells, cast-iron fire pits and kamado grills. It has 175 employees.

“As the tariff conversation has moved forward, we find ourselves in an awkward, sort of ignored place," said George Boyd Jr., the company’s fifth-generation chief executive. “The steel tariff is good for steel mills, but we are a jobbing foundry that is pouring iron."

Jobbing foundries produce customized parts, often for a wide range of buyers. Boyd says companies like his play a key role in manufacturing, but because they make components instead of finished products they are often overlooked.

Boyd decided to petition the Commerce Department to include dumbbells and kettlebells on the list, hoping that it would help ensure the industry’s viability. He was successful and now is looking to petition for more of his products to be included.

“What we have now is essentially companies asking for more things to be tariffed," said Jason Miller, a professor of supply-chain management at Michigan State University. He estimates that the list of more than 400 goods announced in August adds tariffs to about $164 billion of imported goods.

Scott Lincicome, a vice president with the Cato Institute, says many of the products added to the list have no connection to national security, the ostensible purpose for the additional levies.

“There is certainly an open sign on the tariff buffet," Lincicome said. “Like a buffet, it’s pretty easy to get your fill."

Owen’s flatware business, Sherrill, gets about 60% of revenue from consumers who buy the company’s Liberty Tabletop brand online. The central New York factory was once the world’s largest flatware maker, with 2,300 employees turning out 3.4 million pieces of cutlery each week in the 1990s.

The company’s co-founders, Owens and Matthew Roberts, struck a deal in 2005 to buy the factory buildings and other assets for $1 million from Oneida Ltd., in a transaction that included a five-year production and warehousing contract. They rehired 120 employees.

But the journey has been hard. After the financial crisis, they went through bankruptcy. And more recently, the company hasn’t been able to produce flatware at a price that could get it a place on store shelves.

“We couldn’t compete with the Chinese factories," said Owens. “We couldn’t even come up with a price mainstream retailers could accept."

Now, with imports getting slapped with a tariff, Owens is optimistic. He is also hopeful that his business could benefit from the elimination of the de minimis rule, which allowed packages worth $800 or less to come in tariff-free.

He has already seen an increase in inquiries this year from hospitality and other institutional customers, and even a handful of retailers. None have resulted yet in new purchase orders, but the company has brought on a handful of extra workers in response to higher online sales.

“It’s been a stellar moment," said Owens. “This provides us with an opportunity to grow going forward."

