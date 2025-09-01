American-made businesses are clamoring to get on this tariff list

Unlike the so-called reciprocal tariffs that Trump announced in April, these tariffs are imposed under a national-security rationale. The reciprocal tariffs have been challenged in court. The sector-specific tariffs, by contrast, are imposed under a separate legal authority that is far more established and durable—Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.Trump has said he is planning to expand the list of goods. Now some small businesses are pushing to get protectionist tariffs applied to more products.