Americans Feel Better About the Economy. Should We Believe Them?

These are the two best-known gauges that seek to capture the mood of U.S. families and turn that frame of mind into numbers that we can track over time. The idea is that to really understand what is going to happen in the U.S. economy, it doesn’t suffice to only know if people have jobs, whether their incomes are up, or what the stock market is doing—you need to know how they feel.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}