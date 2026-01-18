Americans will pay 10-25% more for Lego, Ferrari: Deepak Shenoy warns new Trump tariffs ‘way to dismantle NATO’

Deepak Shenoy, founder and CEO of Capitalmind AMC, pointed out that United States President Donald Trump's new Greenland-related tariffs, will only increase cost of European products like Lego and Ferrari, by 10-25% for American buyers.

Criticizing Donald Trump for acting in “bad faith”, the ace investor and market watcher also called the development “a simple way to dismantle NATO”.

‘Cannot trust Donald Trump as international partner at all’ “A better way to put this (Donald Trump's new tariff) is: Americans will pay 10% to 25% more for Lego, Ferrari and a whole bunch of European products. Also, this is a very simple way to dismantle NATO,” Shenoy wrote on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), on 17 January.

He added, “Trump is primarily acting in bad faith across the board so you cannot trust him as an international partner at all. It's probably best to not make deals.”

NATO, relationship with Europe to take hit? Deepak Shenoy's geopolitical concerns were also expressed by US Senator Thom Tillis, who called out Donald Trump for actions against own allies; and Democrat US Senator Bernie Sanders, who called for Congress to intervene and block any such measures.

“This response to our own allies for sending a small number of troops to Greenland for training is bad for America, bad for American businesses, and bad for America's allies. It's great for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, [Chinese President] Xi [Jinping] and other adversaries who want to see NATO divided,” Tillis wrote on Facebook on 17 January.

Notably, Tillis is one of just two Republicans, along with Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who participated in a congressional delegation to Denmark. He added, “The fact that a small handful of ‘advisors’ are actively pushing for coercive action to seize territory of an ally is beyond stupid. It hurts the legacy of President Trump and undercuts all the work he has done to strengthen the NATO alliance over the years.”

Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders called Donald Trump's move “insane”, adding that Congress must say no. “Trump is raising tariffs on 8 NATO allies because they rightly support Denmark's sovereignty in Greenland. Destroying our closest alliances to take Greenland — which Denmark lets us use freely already — is insane. Congress must say NO,” he wrote on X.

Donald Trump imposes 10% Greenland-related tariffs — Key Highlights US President Donald Trump on 17 January announced a 10% tariff on eight European countries supporting Denmark against his bid for Greenland.

Donald Trump warned that the tariff would take effect on 1 February, and could rise as much as 25% in June, unless “a deal is reached for the complete and total purchase of Greenland”, he stated in a long post on Truth Social.

The eight European countries hit are Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands and the UK.

He said the tariffs would apply “on any and all goods” entering the US from these countries. Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed Greenland is vital to US security because of its strategic location and large mineral deposits and has not ruled out using force to take it. The tariffs seemingly came after European nations this week sent military personnel to the island at Denmark's request.