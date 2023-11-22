Americans want to invest here but young Indians ‘bitten by bug to travel’, says Nithin Kamath; netizens disagree
‘Most Americans I know with money want to invest in India because they believe they are plateauing as a nation and that we are the future,’ the Zerodha co-founder claimed.
Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath took to social media to share his opinion on India's brain drain, claiming that Americans want to invest in this South Asian economy, whereas, young Indians are keen to travel to the United States.
“Americans placing their bets on India's economic roulette wheel, while young Indians roll the dice in the American dream. It's a high-stakes game of aspirations, where the roulette wheel spins, and dreams roll across borders," another X user, identified as Amit Misra, stated.
