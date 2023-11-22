Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath took to social media to share his opinion on India's brain drain, claiming that Americans want to invest in this South Asian economy, whereas, young Indians are keen to travel to the United States.

Calling it a "dichotomy", Kamath suggested that Americans with huge capital are seeing India as the market where they want to park their investments, whereas, youngsters in the country are still “bitten by the bug to travel".

“Most Americans I know with money want to invest in India because they believe they are plateauing as a nation and that we are the future. But somehow, young Indians are still bitten by the bug to travel to America to build their future. This is such a dichotomy," Kamath posted on social media platform X on November 21.

Also Read: 'Pig butchering' scams: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath explains how these work, shares ways to remain protected

Notably, the highest number of international students arriving in the US were from India in 2022-23, at 289,526, The Washington Post had reported. According to Open Doors International, the number of Indian students during the period has jumped by 35 percent as against the preceding year.

Kamath's social media post went viral, garnering over 463,000 views at the time of publishing this report. An array of netizens marked their disagreement with his views.

“Americans (are) investing in India for monetary rewards. Indian students (are) escaping India for lifestyle rewards. Two things are not same & there is no dichotomy (sic)," a user, identified as Zafar Shaikh, tweeted.

Also Read: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath bats for streamlining of regulations on NRI investments in India. Details here

“Americans want to earn by investing in India and those who are investing are already rich Americans, but young Indians are migrating for better lifestyle. There is huge income disparity between rich and middle/lower middle class, so both aspects cannot be compared," another user, by the name of Kavita, added.

“It’s not a dichotomy. The Indian students travel to study and work abroad. They earn in $ and send back for investments in India as well because of the growth promise. The bug is really mostly about the higher income opportunities, better corp experience and quality of life. Americans invest in India for the higher return profile as well," Manuj Jindal, an X user who identified himself as an IAS officer, commented beneath Kamath's post.