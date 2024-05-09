America’s cash for clunkers is back—in China
Jason Douglas , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 09 May 2024, 09:25 AM IST
SummarySome economists believe incentives for people to trade in old machinery could flood the world with more exports.
SINGAPORE—In a new push to boost the economy, China’s leaders are resurrecting a policy familiar to many Americans from the 2008-09 financial crisis: cash for clunkers.
