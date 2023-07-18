America’s culture wars threaten its single market

The third pitfall has to do with greenery. According to Ropes & Gray, a law firm that tracks environmental, social and governance (ESG) legislation, states are introducing contradictory regulations about oil, gas and coal investments. In 2021 Maine, a blue state, got the ball rolling with legislation prohibiting its public pension fund from investing in big fossil-fuel producers, and set out a timetable for divestment. The same year Texas banned state funds from having relationships with financial firms that boycott energy companies. More than a dozen blue and red states have followed their respective leads. These initiatives are linked to Democratic support for ESG and Republican hostility to anything that smacks of “non-pecuniary" investment considerations. Compounding the problem, says Joshua Lichtenstein of Ropes & Gray, is that doing business in the EU may require sustainability reporting, which is anathema in parts of America.