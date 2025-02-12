America’s debt cannot keep stacking up, says Jeffrey Gundlach

An interplay of forces is going to break the bank. Yields on Treasury bonds fell and fell for nearly 40 years, with the 10-year yield hitting all-time lows in 2020. America has since entered a secular environment of rising interest rates, so the costs of servicing the national debt are rising rapidly. As securities issued at interest rates as low as 0.5% mature, the principal is being rolled into the higher rates of the spot market, at the moment 3.7 percentage points higher. Higher interest expenses feed into deeper deficits, sparking more borrowing, driving heavier debt loads. This is how the debt spiral spirals—unless, that is, lower rates are engineered by the Federal Reserve, which would cause inflation. There will be no road left to kick the can down.