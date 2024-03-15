America’s economy has escaped a hard landing

Can the good times roll on? The factors that have led to America’s strong performance over the past couple of years remain in place to varying degrees. Buffers for businesses and households are, by definition, thinner than two years ago, before the Fed jacked up rates. But the cheap loans that consumers and businesses took out before inflation struck will continue to shield them from higher interest rates for some time to come. Economists with Goldman Sachs, a bank, have calculated that the average rate on corporate debt will rise from 4.2% in 2023 to just 4.5% in 2025. “At some point higher rates will start to bite. But my take is that we may still have a little bit more runway," says Mr Panday of S&P.