America’s economy is no. 1. That means trouble.
Greg Ip , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 25 Apr 2024, 08:27 AM IST
SummarySolid growth, big deficits and a strong dollar stir memories of past crises.
If you want a single number to capture America’s economic stature, here it is: This year, the U.S. will account for 26.3% of the global gross domestic product, the highest in almost two decades.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less