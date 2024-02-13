America’s ESG Hiring Boom Is Starting to Cool
Mark Maurer , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 13 Feb 2024, 04:44 PM IST
SummaryCompanies have slowed hiring on environmental, social and corporate-governance positions as they focus on cost cutting and higher investment returns.
U.S. companies are hiring fewer people for roles related to environmental, social and corporate-governance issues as finance executives assess costs and seek faster returns on investments.
