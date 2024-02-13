America’s ESG Hiring Boom Is Starting to Cool

Some CFOs are devoting more resources to the areas of the business generating those higher short-term returns, resulting in a smaller ESG team or people incorporating ESG into their roles in lieu of positions wholly devoted to it. For example, as a temporary fix, some companies might task the head of operations and other senior leaders to manage several performance measures for sustainability as part of their remit instead of outright hiring people to do so, said Catherine Harris, head of the Americas sustainable business practice at Acre Resources, a sustainability-focused recruitment firm.