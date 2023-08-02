America’s Fiscal Time Bomb Ticks Even Louder

Even worse, losing that room for maneuver could also make responding to the next crisis, whether it is financial, health or military in nature, more than a matter of Uncle Sam whipping out his checkbook. For example, defending our allies against an attack by China, also a major owner of our debt, might require not just putting Americans’ lives in danger but a serious tradeoff on the home front in the form of higher taxes, inflation, benefit cuts, or some combination of those.