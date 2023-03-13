America’s government steps in to protect depositors at Silicon Valley Bank

The critical role of a central bank, wrote Walter Bagehot, a former editor of The Economist in 1873, is to act as the lender of last resort for the banking system—and in doing so to lend freely, against good collateral, at a penalty rate. That allows a central bank to stabilise the financial system, preventing an illiquid lender from causing the demise of otherwise solvent financial institutions. The Fed already has a lending facility, called the discount window, in which banks can borrow against their collateral at fair value. The new programme not only protects banks against liquidity issues, it insulates them from interest-rate risk. That probably saved SVB, which loaded up on that risk. But it may also encourage more of that recklessness in others.

