America’s jobs report is not as strong as it seems

The big question is whether that looming increase in layoffs will add up to a recession. The post-pandemic labour market remains remarkably tight, with about 1.7 job openings per unemployed worker. One possibility is that employers will respond to higher interest rates by hiring fewer new workers rather than firing their existing employees. That would cut against Mr Slok’s analysis, suggesting that the increase in the unemployment rate will be much milder than normal this time around—perhaps making a coveted “soft landing" attainable, after all. But as the recent spate of bank failures shows, high interest rates are engendering new risks for the financial system. If banks turn more cautious, that will crimp credit availability for businesses, ultimately leading to slower growth. In that scenario America’s path to a soft landing will be much narrower, and the rock-solid labour market may finally start to crack.

