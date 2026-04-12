RUNNING THE Federal Reserve is generally considered one of the world’s great jobs. Running America’s central bank with Donald Trump in the White House is a rather thornier proposition. Jerome Powell, the current chair, is the subject of regular presidential tirades. “Where is the Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell, today?”, asked Mr Trump on Truth Social, his social network, as his war in Iran sent markets lurching lower last month. Mr Powell is also the subject of a spurious Department of Justice (DoJ) probe into the renovation bill for the Fed’s headquarters.
America’s next Fed chair is caught in a vice
SummaryInflation was heating up even before the war in Iran
RUNNING THE Federal Reserve is generally considered one of the world’s great jobs. Running America’s central bank with Donald Trump in the White House is a rather thornier proposition. Jerome Powell, the current chair, is the subject of regular presidential tirades. “Where is the Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell, today?”, asked Mr Trump on Truth Social, his social network, as his war in Iran sent markets lurching lower last month. Mr Powell is also the subject of a spurious Department of Justice (DoJ) probe into the renovation bill for the Fed’s headquarters.
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