America’s next Fed chair is caught in a vice

Mr Powell has also now confirmed that he is not planning to step down from the Fed’s board of governors after his term as chair expires in May, at least until the DoJ concludes its investigation. He could, in theory, remain on the board until early 2028. If some recalcitrant Republican senators honour their pledge not to confirm any new Fed appointees, including Mr Warsh, before the DoJ probe wraps up, Mr Powell could even stay on as chair beyond May. The terms of Messrs Jefferson and Barr, meanwhile, extend into the 2030s. Each will thus be able to voice his disagreement with Mr Warsh for years to come.