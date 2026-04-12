America’s next Fed chair is caught in a vice

Kevin Warsh may have hoped for an easier run of things. In January, when Mr Trump nominated the former Fed governor to succeed Mr Powell, consensus in markets was of at least one or two cuts in interest rates, and probably more, before the end of 2026. That would not have got today’s 3.5-3.75% down to the 1% or so that the president occasionally demands. But it might at least have kept Mr Warsh out of the cross-hairs.