America’s strengthening dollar will rattle the rest of the world

A rising dollar often comes hand in hand with a weakening global economic outlook. One reason for this is that during times of economic turmoil, investors tend to sell off their risky assets and pile into ones they perceive as safe, notably the dollar and American Treasuries. Whereas a worsening outlook tends to boost the dollar, a rising dollar often worsens the outlook, too. IMF research published in 2023 found that, after one year, a 10% rise in the value of the dollar decreases output in emerging economies by 1.9 percentage points. Rich countries are less affected, but still see their output cut by 0.6 percentage points. Relief is slow to come: according to the paper, the deleterious effects of a mighty dollar tend to linger for two and half years for emerging economies, and for a year for rich countries.