The power ministry on Monday electricity distribution companies or discoms to undertake energy accounting on a periodic basis amid acute shortages of coal supply.

India is facing an acute electricity crisis with just days of coal stocks left at power plants, the lowest in many years. Several regions across India have been hit by supply shortages in recent months, with utility providers resorting to unscheduled power cuts.

Discoms have to undertake quarterly energy accounting, through a certified energy manager, within 60 days. There will also be annual energy audit by an independent accredited Auditor.

Energy accounting reports will provide detailed information about electricity consumption by different categories of consumers and the transmission and distribution losses in various areas.

The decision is also aimed to identify areas of high loses and theft and enable corrective action.

"This measure will also enable fixation of responsibility on officers for losses and theft. The data will enable the discoms to take appropriate measure for reducing their electricity losses," the ministry of power said in a statement.

Coal accounts for nearly 70% of India's electricity generation and around three-quarters of the fossil fuel is mined domestically. Heavy monsoon rains have flooded coal mines and disrupted transport networks, leading to a sharp rise in prices for coal buyers, including power stations. International coal prices have also soared.

The government, seeking to allay the fears, said the country has ample coal stocks to meet the demand of its power plants. The current fuel stock at coal-powered plants is about 7.2 million tons, sufficient for four days, the ministry of coal said on Sunday.

Government-owned mining giant Coal India also has a stock of more than 40 million tons which is being supplied to power stations.

"Any fear of disruption in power supply is entirely misplaced," the ministry said in a statement.

