NEW DELHI : West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s principal chief advisor and former member of Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, Amit Mitra, on Wednesday urged union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to hold the meeting of the federal indirect tax body and to decide on outstanding tax policy issues on a consensus basis.

GST Council has not met in over four months although it is supposed to be meeting once every quarter, Mitra said in a letter to Sitharaman.

Mitra pointed out in the letter that the procedures of GST Council mandate holding a meeting at least once in every quarter.

Mitra also pointed out that outcomes of two ministerial groups formed last year still await finality with only an interim report submitted by one of them. The GST Council had last year set up a ministerial panel to look into tax rate rationalisation and another one to study taxation of casinos, race courses and online gaming. Mitra appealed to Sitharaman to bring finality to the matters pending before the ministerial groups, through consensus.

Mitra pointed out that all states are doing stellar work in increasing GST collections which benefits the Central government as much as it benefits the states.

Also, the policy of ‘zero tolerance’ for GST return default, by West Bengal government, has led to a sharp rise in return filing and thereby, GST collections, Mitra said.

“From 70% return filing in the previous year, it has risen to 93% during the months of April-October , 2022. Similar may be the case in several other states as well," Mitra pointed out. The states are also conducting scrutiny of returns copiously and have taken anti-evasion drives consistently, said Mitra.

Mitra also appealed to Sitharaman to recognise the work being done by the states when GST revenue collection enhancement is spoken about, honouring the true spirit of federalism.

An email sent to the spokesperson for union finance ministry on Wednesday remained unanswered at the time of publishing.