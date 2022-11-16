Amit Mitra presses for GST Council meeting2 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 10:02 PM IST
- GST Council has not met in over four months although it is supposed to be meeting once every quarter, Mitra said
NEW DELHI : West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s principal chief advisor and former member of Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, Amit Mitra, on Wednesday urged union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to hold the meeting of the federal indirect tax body and to decide on outstanding tax policy issues on a consensus basis.