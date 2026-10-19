Amitabh Kant on how India’s semiconductor future is taking shape: 6 states with 12 projects, ₹1.64 lakh cr investments

India’s semiconductor ecosystem is gradually taking shape, with 12 approved projects across six states attracting committed investments of more than ₹1.64 lakh crore, former NITI Aayog CEO and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Monday.

Sharing a graphic titled “The New Semiconductor Map of India” on social media platform X, Kant highlighted the country’s expanding network of semiconductor fabrication, assembly, packaging, testing and advanced technology facilities.

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The projects reflect India’s efforts to build domestic semiconductor manufacturing capabilities and develop an ecosystem covering multiple stages of chip production. Gujarat has emerged as the leading destination, accounting for six of the approved projects.

"6 states and 12 approved projects, backed by ₹1.64 lakh crore+ in committed investments. India’s semiconductor future is taking shape!" he stated.

Gujarat leads with 6 semiconductor projects Gujarat hosts several major semiconductor investments, led by Tata-PSMC’s semiconductor fabrication plant at Dholera. The project involves an investment of ₹91,526 crore and is designed to have a planned production capacity exceeding 50,000 wafers per month.

Another major project is Micron Technology’s assembly and test facility at Sanand, which will handle DRAM and NAND products. The facility involves an investment of ₹22,516 crore.

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The state is also home to the CG Power-Renesas-Stars semiconductor outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility, which has an investment of ₹7,584 crore.

Other approved projects in Gujarat include facilities being developed by Kaynes Semicon, Crystal Matrix and Suchi Semicon. These projects cover areas such as semiconductor packaging, compound semiconductors, mini-LED technologies and discrete semiconductor manufacturing.

The concentration of projects across different segments could help Gujarat develop a broader semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, linking fabrication with assembly, testing and specialised component production.

Assam to host Tata’s ₹ 27,120 crore facility Assam is another important location in India’s semiconductor expansion. Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test is developing an OSAT and packaging facility in the state with an investment of ₹27,120 crore.

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The proposed facility is expected to have a capacity of around 48 million units per day. The project will expand the geographical spread of semiconductor manufacturing beyond the Western Industrial Corridor.

Assembly and testing facilities are an important part of the semiconductor supply chain, helping process and package chips manufactured through fabrication facilities.

Odisha secures 2 semiconductor investments Odisha has secured two approved projects focused on specialised semiconductor technologies and advanced packaging.

SiCSem is developing a silicon carbide fabrication and packaging facility involving an investment of ₹2,066 crore. Silicon carbide is used in power electronics and applications requiring high efficiency and performance under demanding operating conditions.

Meanwhile, 3D Glass Solutions is establishing an advanced packaging and three-dimensional integration project with an investment of ₹1,943 crore. Such technologies can help integrate multiple components into compact semiconductor systems.

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Together, the projects add specialised manufacturing capabilities to the state’s industrial ecosystem.

Andhra Pradesh and Punjab join semiconductor map Andhra Pradesh is hosting an Advanced System in Package (ASIP) facility focused on system-in-package technologies. The project involves an investment of about ₹480 crore and has a proposed annual capacity of nearly 96 million units.

Punjab is also part of the emerging semiconductor network. CDIL is developing a power semiconductor project involving an investment of ₹117 crore.

The projects illustrate the range of technologies being pursued across states, from semiconductor fabrication and packaging to power devices and advanced integration.

India expands its semiconductor manufacturing ambitions The 12 approved projects across six states represent a significant investment commitment towards building India’s semiconductor ecosystem. Their development spans fabrication, assembly, testing, packaging and specialised chip technologies.

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As these projects progress, their implementation and production capabilities will be important factors in determining how quickly India can expand domestic semiconductor manufacturing and strengthen its position in global supply chains.