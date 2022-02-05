An American labor market mystery

As a result, bonds between employers and employees were more likely to be severed in the U.S. than in Europe. Such bonds take a long time to restore, notes Izumi Devalier, head of Japan economics for Bank of America. “Usually this is not a big deal because demand recovers only gradually…but Covid just ended up being a different kind of shock, as demand snapped back super quickly," she said. So when U.S. employers went to staff up again, many former workers had already moved on or quit the labor market.