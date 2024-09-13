An American sovereign-wealth fund is a risky idea

Messrs Trump’s and Biden’s advisers reason that America should likewise have a fund that generates extraordinary profits and can be directed at strategic initiatives. On closer scrutiny, however, their logic comes apart. Although getting good returns on public assets sounds laudable, it is necessary to consider the opportunity cost. Every dollar assigned to the fund could instead have been invested directly by the public had they been taxed less. Implicitly, the government would be saying that it is better at directing capital than citizens and businesses. If that were true, why stop with a small wealth fund? Increase tax rates so that the government has yet more resources to allocate centrally—an argument that no sane politician would ever make.