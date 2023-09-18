An Even Bigger Housing Crisis Threatens China’s Economy
Rebecca Feng ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 8 min read 18 Sep 2023, 04:32 PM IST
SummaryTwo years after Evergrande’s fall, distressed property giant Country Garden could create bigger problems.
China’s giant housing industry is lurching into a new crisis that threatens to be the country’s worst yet.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less