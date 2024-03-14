Economy
An export ban didn't cool onion prices. Now what?
Puja Das 4 min read 14 Mar 2024, 05:55 AM IST
Summary
- The latest development comes in the backdrop of the country’s falling onion production playing out on prices
NEW DELHI : A sharp rise in onion prices in the middle of an export ban has prompted the Centre to consider extending the restriction beyond 31 March, a senior official aware of the matter said.
