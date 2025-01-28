An interview with Javier Milei, Argentina’s president

Javier Milei: Look, I have a point. Not only did we lower wholesale inflation from 54%, that is 17,000% annualised, to 1.2%. So annualised wholesale inflation is not even 15%. But what about the level of economic activity measured by the monthly estimator of economic activity, it is an approximation of GDP, today is at the same level, when we take the series [inaudible] as in December. What do you want me to tell you? There are the results. In other words, there is no, let’s say, there is no one in human history that has made this adjustment and has not had a drop in GDP of 10-15%. We’re going to finish up a little bit. Obviously, if you take the GDP, given how it is constructed, and that the economy had been falling, it will fall because it was already falling during 2023. But if you take the point where we took office, we are a bit above.