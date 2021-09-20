An uneven recovery unfolding in September, Icra says

The year-on-year (y-o-y) rail freight growth has halved to 8.2% during 1-10 September, but this is on account of the kicking in of the base effect related to the incentives extended last year. While the sales of state refiners in the first half of September exceeded the pre-covid levels for petrol, those for diesel declined. With excess rainfall in the ongoing month (29% above LPA), the y-o-y growth in electricity demand has shrunk to 0.2% during September 1-19 from 17.1% in August.