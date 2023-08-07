An unlikely tech cluster exemplifies China’s economic vision

The city’s success owes much to what some call the “Hefei model". A unique combination of local-government investment and private enterprise, the model has been described as state capitalism at its best. It has fostered industries like high-end manufacturing, electric vehicles (EVs), biotech and semiconductors. These so-called strategic, emerging industries now account for over 56% of Hefei’s industrial output, compared with less than 27% in 2013. Whatever local officials have been doing, it appears to be “the right mix of industrial policy and private-sector mojo," says Robin Xing, an economist at Morgan Stanley and a Hefei local.