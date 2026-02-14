Andhra Pradesh Budget 2026-27 worth ₹3.32 lakh crore — what's in for women, govt employees, health, agriculture

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav presented on Saturday, February 14, the Budget for the financial year 2026-27 worth ₹3.32 lakh crore.

With this budget, the state government focused on the roadmap towards ‘Vision Swarna Andhra 2047.’

“…the State’s budget journey reflects a clear roadmap towards the Swarna Andhra @ 2047 vision,” the Andhra Pradesh CMP posted on X.

The government reported the revenue expenditure of ₹2.56 lakh crore and capital expenditure of nearly ₹54,000 crore.

Here's all you need to know: 1. ₹32,308 crore for School Education. The government proposed to allocate ₹300 crore to make hostels and residential schools fully equipped with facilities.

2. Nearly ₹23,000 crore for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department.

3. ₹19,306 crore for Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department.

4. The Andhra Pradesh government proposed to allot ₹13,598 crore in FY 2026-27for the Agriculture & Allied Departments.

>Annadatha Sukhibhava–PM Kisan: Under Annadatha Sukhibhava–PM Kisan (2025–26):, the government will provide higher benefit of ₹20,000. As many as 46.86 lakh farmer families benefited, the CMO said.

>Pasu Bima Padhakam: The government said Pasu Bima Padhakam continues to mitigate livestock health risk. It alloted ₹20 crore for new veterinary buildings to strengthen infrastructure.

>Matsyakara Sevalo: Fishing ban relief enhanced from ₹10,000 to ₹20,000, benefitting 1.2 lakh fishermen families.

>Price Stabilisation Fund: The government proposed to allocate ₹ 500 crore for the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF). It said that ₹7,500 crore was allocated to the PSF between 2019–24, and only ₹880 crore was spent in the past.

"This year alone, more than ₹1,200 crore has been utilised under the Price Stabilisation Fund to provide timely relief to farmers, including Totapuri mango, onion, cocoa and tobacco cultivators.," the government added.

5. The Andhra Pradesh government proposed allocation of ₹ 18,224 crore for the Water Resources Department.

6. Infrastructure: The CMO said an Economic Master Plan for the Visakhapatnam Economic Region, developed with NITI Aayog, includes seven growth drivers and 41 high-impact projects across manufacturing, services, infrastructure, urbanisation and agriculture — with proposals of nearly ₹28,000 crore including metro rail projects to be submitted.

>Rayalaseema Global Horticulture Hub: The government is transforming Rayalaseema into a Global Horticulture Hub, with expansion of horticulture area from 8.41 lakh hectares to 14.41 lakh hectares by 2030.

Over 200 horticulture clusters will be developed across 303 mandals, benefiting lakhs of farmers, generating nearly 9 lakh direct employment opportunities, and strengthening value chains through global best practices.

7. The Andhra Pradesh government proposed allocation of ₹ 735 crore for the Labour Reforms & Worker Welfare Department.

8. For the first time, employee welfare was included in the budget speech.

>GPF, Pension processes, and Promotion process are being made seamless and paperless.

> ₹1,100 crore released towards long-pending DA and DR arrears

>GPF and GLI payments are being made regularly

>CPS contributions have been brought up to date

>Enabled childcare leave for women, by removing the age limit for children

>Generated 30,607 government jobs across different categories

9. Minorities Welfare: The government announced honorarium assistance to Imams ( ₹10,000), Mouzzains ( ₹5,000) and Pastors ( ₹5,000)

10. Backward Class Welfare: Full tuition fee reimbursement for Backward Class students in higher and professional education.

>Maintenance allowance for post-matric Backward Class students

>10% reservation for Toddy Tappers in liquor shops

>Free power enhanced to 200 units for Nayee Brahmin saloons.

>15% reservation in mining leases and 50% subsidy on seigniorage charges provided for the Vaddera community.

Credit: Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav

11. Women Empowerment: The government implemented 33 percent reservation for women in jobs and educational institutions.

>Several incentives provided to women under One Family–One Entrepreneur initiative.

> Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister aims to create 1 lakh women entrepreneurs in a year.

12. Anganwadis: As many as 9,958 Anganwadi Centres upgraded

>4,687 Mini Anganwadis upgraded to main centres.

>Anganwadi helpers provided in upgraded centres.

>192 new Anganwadi Centres sanctioned in PVTG areas under PM JANMAN, to be completed in 2026–27