Another bank subsidy America should kill off

Ample liquidity sounds like a good thing, especially in a pinch. One problem is that it comes too cheap. The FHLBs fund their loans by selling their debt to investors (after the Treasury, they are the world’s second-biggest issuers of dollar-denominated bonds). They are owned by their member institutions but their debt is presumed by investors to be all but guaranteed by the government. They are also exempt from some taxes, among other privileges. The result is their debt trades at a similar yield to Treasuries, allowing the FHLBs to lend at below-market interest rates to banks, which also share in the FHLBs’ profits. In all the FHLBs dole out an implicit subsidy that researchers valued at around $5.5bn in 2022, when the FHLBs were smaller than they are today.