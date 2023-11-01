Apple, govt set up tech teams to probe ‘state-sponsored attack’

NEW DELHI :Apple and the central government have set up technical teams to examine messages that the tech giant sent to several opposition politicians and journalists warning that their iPhones may have been targeted for “state-sponsored attacks", said a top official, asking not to be named. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The official added that Apple had agreed to be part of the investigation that the government was launching after protests by the recipients of the message.

“Technical teams to look into the issue have been assembled by both sides. Apple is cooperating, they have accepted the communication we have sent them on the matter," the official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asked whether the issue would be examined by the parliamentary standing committee on information technology, the official said that the aim would be to determine the root cause even before the government or Apple are asked to appear before the committee.

“We’re already looking into this, there were some vulnerabilities that Cert-In (Indian computer emergency response team) had flagged. They will investigate -- it should be resolved quickly, even before the committee calls," the official added.

Queries to Apple and the ministry of electronics and information technology remained unanswered at press time. The government said on Wednesday it will investigate the notifications sent by Apple to several users, including opposition members of Parliament, claiming state sponsored attackers were potentially attempting to compromise their iPhones using their Apple email ID. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government on Tuesday asked Apple to join the investigation and provide information on the alleged state-sponsored attacks. Telecom and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government is very concerned and will get to the bottom of the issue. He also sought cooperation from all users that had received the Apple advisory.

“We will make sure that we go to the depth of the matter," he said. Cert-In, which coordinates cyber security efforts, had issued a high-risk advisory for Apple products on 27 October, warning users of multiple vulnerabilities that could allow attackers to access sensitive information. A second official, who did not want to be named, said that Apple is learnt to have issued a software upgrade to cull the threat two days later, and attempts by hackers may have been made within that timeframe.

Cert-In asked Apple users to update their systems with the latest firmware to prevent hacking or data theft. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several MPs, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary K.C. Venugopal, Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and AAP’s Raghav Chadha, were among those who received notifications informing them of a targeted state sponsored attackers that were trying to remotely access the device associated with the user’s Apple ID and that the attackers were targeting the user individually “because of who you are or what you do".

The cautionary email further states that if the device was compromised by a “state-sponsored attacker", it may be able to remotely access the user’s sensitive data, communications, camera or microphone. “While its possible that this is a false alarm, please take this warning seriously," it said, as per the text of the email seen by Mint.

Vaishnaw said on Tuesday that Apple had issued the alert based on estimates and issued the advisory in 150 countries, which may be based on information which is ‘incomplete or imperfect’ and that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms or some attacks are not detected. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple has also claimed that Apple IDs are securely encrypted on devices, making it extremely difficult to access or identify them without the user’s explicit permission. This encryption safeguards the user’s Apple ID and ensures that it remains private and protected.

Minister of state for electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on X, that he expected Apple to clarify on several counts, including whether its devices were secure since they have claimed that their products were designed for privacy and why the ‘threat notifications’ were sent to people in over 150 countries.

Apple said in a statement on Tuesday that it did not attribute the threat notification to any specific state-sponsored attacker. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“State-sponsored attackers are very well-funded and sophisticated, and their attacks evolve over time. Detecting such attacks relies on threat intelligence signals that are often imperfect and incomplete. It’s possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms, or that some attacks are not detected. We are unable to provide information about what causes us to issue threat notifications, as that may help state-sponsored attackers adapt their behaviour to evade detection in the future," the Cupertino, California-headquartered company said.

