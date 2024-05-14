April CPI inflation hits an 11-month low; can RBI cut rates in the near future? Experts weigh in
India's retail inflation eased to an 11-month low of 4.83 per cent in April, matching predictions. While above RBI's 4 per cent target, it's within the 2-6 per cent tolerance range for the eighth month.
Retail inflation in India has been sustainably easing for the last five consecutive months. India's Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation, also known as retail inflation, eased to an 11-month low level of 4.83 per cent in April from 4.85 per cent in March, aided by falling crude oil prices.