April global economy wrap: Japan’s interest rate, UK recovery, Boeing woes
SummaryThe Bank of Japan has ended a long era of negative interest rates, while the UK economy may be looking up in 2024. Meanwhile, inflation remains a key worry for most adults in several countries, leading to financial stress.
Every month, Mint’s Plain Facts section brings out an update on key global economic data to thread together the biggest developments in the world that are worth paying attention to. The accompanying analysis and charts explain how each story is creating ripples on the global stage, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it can impact India. This time, we explain why the Bank of Japan has ended a long era of negative interest rates and what is causing financial stress to citizens of several countries.