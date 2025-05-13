India's retail inflation cooled to a six-year low in April

New Delhi: India's retail inflation eased in April to its slowest pace in over six years on the back of lower food prices, according to provisional government data released on Tuesday.

Retail inflation, based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose 3.16% year-on-year in April, down from 3.34% in March, 3.61% in February, and 4.83% in the same month last year, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

Food inflation eased to 1.78% in April, down from 2.69% in March, 3.75% in February, and 4.83% in the same month last year.

A Mint poll of 21 economists had projected retail inflation easing to 3.2% in April from 3.34% in March, marking a third consecutive month of sub-4% print and the longest streak of continuous inflation easing in at least 5 years.

This follows the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee unanimously cutting the policy repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6% at its 54th meeting last month. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Following the Indian economy's 6.4% growth during the December quarter, the slowest since the fourth quarter of 2022-23, barring one quarter, economists now widely expect the central bank to opt for a rate cut in June.

To be sure, RBI aims to keep CPI inflation at 4%, within a ±2% range.

Prices of key foods remain high Food prices had remained elevated for some time, staying above the 7% inflation mark from November 2023 to June 2024, primarily due to uneven and below-normal monsoon rains in the year prior.

While overall food inflation is slowing the prices of key food items like fruit, oil and fats remain high.

In April, the prices of cereals, meat and fish, eggs, vegetables, and pulses rose at a slower pace than in the previous month, while prices of fruit, oil and fats increased. Milk prices also rose in April as compared with the previous month.

Overall, the inflation for food and beverages rose by 2.14% annually in April, down from the 2.88% annual growth reported in March.

The price of clothing and footwear rose by 2.67% annually in April, slightly higher than the 2.62% rise reported in March.

Fourteen the 22 states reported inflation at or below the 3.16% mark in April, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Delhi.

RBI's GDP focus Last month, RBI's Monetary Policy Committee trimmed India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for 2025-26 to 6.5% from 6.7%.

After the monetary policy decision, RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra said India's GDP growth forecasts were marked down by 20bps due to global trade and policy uncertainties, especially over the impact of US President Donald Trump's unexpectedly steep tariffs on Asia’s third-largest economy.