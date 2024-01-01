Hello User
Business News/ Economy / GST collection in December rises 10% YoY to 1.65 lakh crore

GST collection in December rises 10% YoY to 1.65 lakh crore

Livemint

  • The December GST collections of 1.65 lakh crore are 2 percent lower than the 1.68 lakh crore recorded in November.

Gst collection in December rose 10% YoY

The government, on Monday, reported a 10 percent year-on-year increase in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections, totaling 1.65 lakh crore, as announced by the Ministry of Finance on January 1.

Although the December GST collections of 1.65 lakh crore are 2 percent lower than the 1.68 lakh crore recorded in November, it marks the tenth consecutive month where the monthly GST collection has surpassed the 1.5-lakh-crore threshold.

The most recent GST data brings the average monthly collection for the fiscal year 2023-24 to 1.66 lakh crore.

The monthly GST collections have exhibited a consistent upward trend over the years. In its inaugural year in 2017-18, the collections were averaging under 1 lakh crore per month. However, following the challenges posed by the pandemic in 2020-21, there was a swift ascent, and by the fiscal year 2022-23, the collections had reached an average of 1.51 lakh crore per month.

"During the April-December 2023 period, gross GST collection witnessed a robust 12 percent year-on-year growth, reaching 14.97 lakh crore, as against 13.40 lakh crore collected in the same period of the previous year," the finance ministry said in a statement.

The ministry further added, “The average monthly gross GST collection of 1.66 lakh crore in the first 9-month period this year represents a 12 percent increase compared to the 1.49 lakh crore average recorded in the corresponding period of FY23."

In December, Central GST recorded a figure of 30,443 crore, State GST amounted to 37,935 crore, Integrated GST stood at 84,255 crore, and cess accounted for 12,249 crore.

Moreover, the government allocated 40,057 crore to Central GST and 33,652 crore to State GST from the Integrated GST pool. Consequently, after the settlements, the total revenue for the month reached 70,501 crore for the Centre and 71,587 crore for State GST.

While the total GST collection in December shows a slight decrease compared to November, it marks another month of double-digit year-on-year growth, albeit lower than the 15 percent observed in November. In fact, the year-on-year increase in GST collections for November was the highest in 11 months.

According to the fiscal year 2023-24 Budget, the central government anticipates a 12 percent increase in its GST collections for the ongoing financial year.

