April-June fiscal deficit narrows to 2.74 trillion as tax receipts rise

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's federal fiscal deficit for the April-June quarter narrowed to 2.74 trillion rupees ($36.83 billion), down more than 58% from the same period in the previous fiscal year, government data released on Friday showed, amid a pick up in tax receipts.

India's federal fiscal deficit for the April-June quarter narrowed to 2.74 trillion rupees ($36.83 billion), down more than 58% from the same period in the previous fiscal year, government data released on Friday showed, amid a pick up in tax receipts.

The fiscal deficit during the same period had widened to 6.62 trillion rupees last year, after a fall in tax receipts due to pandemic lockdown that led to the worst recession in seven decades. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The fiscal deficit during the same period had widened to 6.62 trillion rupees last year, after a fall in tax receipts due to pandemic lockdown that led to the worst recession in seven decades. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}} Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial