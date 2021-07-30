Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Economy >April-June fiscal deficit narrows to 2.74 trillion as tax receipts rise

April-June fiscal deficit narrows to 2.74 trillion as tax receipts rise

Net tax receipts in the first three months to end-June rose to 4.13 trillion rupees
1 min read . 05:49 PM IST Reuters

  • The fiscal deficit during the same period had widened to 6.62 trillion rupees last year, after a fall in tax receipts due to pandemic lockdown that led to the worst recession in seven decades

India's federal fiscal deficit for the April-June quarter narrowed to 2.74 trillion rupees ($36.83 billion), down more than 58% from the same period in the previous fiscal year, government data released on Friday showed, amid a pick up in tax receipts.

The fiscal deficit during the same period had widened to 6.62 trillion rupees last year, after a fall in tax receipts due to pandemic lockdown that led to the worst recession in seven decades.

Net tax receipts in the first three months to end-June rose to 4.13 trillion rupees ($55.51 billion), from 1.35 trillion rupees during the same period in the previous fiscal year, while government spending marginally rose to 8.21 billion rupees, from 8.16 trillion rupees, the data showed.

