Apr-Oct fiscal deficit at ₹8.03 tn, 45% of annual estimates
The widening of the fiscal deficit during FY24 was due to a jump in government spending to fuel economic growth, but this was to an extent offset by higher tax receipts and an increase in non-tax revenue.
NEW DELHI: The government’s fiscal deficit during the first seven months of the current financial year stood at ₹8.03 trillion, or 45% of the annual estimates of ₹17.87 trillion, according to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Thursday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message