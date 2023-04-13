Arab petrostates must prepare their citizens for a post-oil future

Fancy going to a rave in Saudi Arabia? The countries of the Gulf face a daunting transition away from fossil fuels in the coming decades. But another transition is happening in parallel that is just as striking: a shift from state-led economies and conservative social norms towards somewhat more liberal and open societies. That prospect is thrilling. Millions of people will enjoy new freedoms and opportunities. But it is also disconcerting, because it brings the risk of social instability if autocratic governments fail to adapt. Whether the Gulf countries succeed in redrawing their social contracts matters not only to their people, but also to the world, because of their clout in oil and gas and their role in exporting cultural values across the Muslim world.

