‘ARCs are eyeing retail, small-ticket bad loans’

ARCs are now tying up with investors to acquire assets in 100% cash deals from banks, Mohapatra said. While ARCs may be well-capitalized and have enough money, it is debatable whether it is wise to put in the money for these full-cash deals, he said. The former banker also said that ARCs have requested the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to allow their share in the deal to fall from 15% to 5% when tying up with an investor for an all-cash deal.