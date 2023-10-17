Are America’s allies the holes in its export-control fence?
Summary
- The goals, resources and reach of anti-Chinese technology sanctions vary widely
AMERICA MAKES no bones about wanting to stop China, its autocratic rival for geopolitical supremacy, from getting hold of advanced technology. Any day now the White House is expected to extend restrictions on sales to the country of advanced microchips used in training artificial-intelligence (AI) models. This is the latest set of export controls designed to prevent cutting-edge tech that America helped create, meaning most of it these days, from making its way to the Chinese mainland. It is also meant to close a loophole, which allowed Chinese firms’ foreign subsidiaries to procure chips that their parents were barred from purchasing.