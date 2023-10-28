comScore
Are Diwali gifts from employer, relatives, friends taxable? Here's a look at the norms
Are Diwali gifts from employer, relatives, friends taxable? Here's a look at the norms

Section 56(2) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 lays down the norms on taxation of gifts, and in which cases they are exempted.

If the total value of gifts from friends, including those on Diwali, during a financial year is more than ₹50,000, then it is counted as income from other sources and taxed according to your tax slab. Photo: PixabayPremium
The festive season of Diwali, when Indians passionately exchange gifts to greet each other, is around the corner. This is a period when one receives gifts from friends, relatives and employer, among others. But are the gifts tax-free under existing laws?

Gifts are not necessarily tax-free, and may carry tax implications depending on their value and one's connection with the individual. Section 56(2) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 lays down several norms for the taxation of gifts, and in which cases they are exempted. 

Here's a look at the norms. 

Are gifts from friends taxable?

The gifts that one receives from friends are categorised under “income from other sources". As a result, its value has to be added to one's income while calculating the tax.

However, this rule comes into effect only if the gift received is of an amount higher than 50,000. If the gift amount is less than 50,000, then its does not attract any tax liability.

Also, since the festive period also leads to the wedding season in India, it is worth noting that gifts received from friends on the occasion of marriage do not carry any tax liability.

Are gifts from an employer tax free?

The gifts received from the employer are tax free only if their cumulative amount during a fiscal year does not cross 5,000. 

For instance, one has received three gifts from an employer within a financial year, each valued at 2,000. In such a scenario, the cumulative gift amount will add up to 6,000, making it liable for taxation. The amount, in the tax records, falls under “prerequisites" and accordingly attracts tax.

If the gifts received from the employer are of a value less than 5,000, then no tax is required to be paid on the same.

What about gifts from relatives?

Such gifts are tax-free only if the other person falls under the definition of ‘relatives’ as stated under the Income Tax Act. 

As per the law, relative means – spouse of the individual, brother or sister of the individual, brother or sister of the spouse of the individual, brother or sister of either of the parents of the individual, “any lineal ascendant or descendant of the individual", and “any lineal ascendant or descendant of the spouse of the individual".

However, the gifts from relatives are exempted from tax only if their aggregate value during a fiscal year does not exceed 50,000.

Updated: 28 Oct 2023, 09:49 PM IST
