Are High Rates Taking a Toll on Consumers? Bank Earnings Will Provide a Clue

American households and businesses have been resilient in the era of high interest rates. Big-bank earnings may show whether they are starting to crack.

Consumers have largely kept spending and borrowing even after the Federal Reserve started lifting interest rates early last year. The megabanks that handle their transactions are still raking in strong profits.

But the 10-year Treasury yield recently pushed to its highest level since 2007, making it tougher for companies and individuals both to borrow money and pay it back.

“The three main themes of the quarter are rates, rates and rates," said Mike Mayo, an analyst at Wells Fargo.

JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup are due to report their third-quarter results on Friday. They will be followed by Bank of America and Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, and Morgan Stanley on Wednesday.

The largest banks are expected to keep churning out profits, benefiting from massive scale that helps them thrive in both strong and weak economies. Small and midsize banks, which are due to report throughout the month, may face more pressure.

Consumer health

Executives say that a strong job market and the lingering effects of pandemic government stimulus have mostly kept everyday Americans in good financial health this year.

Bank of America Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick said last month at a conference that U.S. consumers are spending 4% more on their credit cards and debit cards than they were a year earlier, but that the pace of spending has been slowing from elevated levels.

JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said last month that consumers have a lot of extra cash, but they have been spending it down. He warned that the future might not look as sanguine as the present.

“To say the consumer’s strong today, meaning you’re going to have a booming environment for years, is a huge mistake," he said.

Jane Fraser, Citigroup’s CEO, said in a television interview last month that “we are paying attention to the lower FICO consumer where there are cracks."

Loan losses

If consumers and businesses fall into worse financial straits, they may miss payments on their loans in greater numbers. Banks have been setting aside modest amounts to cover loan losses, which they expect to worsen, but not surge.

One area of concern is commercial real estate. Office buildings haven’t filled back up since the pandemic, raising the risk that loans tied to them go into default. In the second quarter, Wells Fargo set aside more money for losses in the sector and Goldman wrote down some real-estate investments.

Timur Braziler, a midcap bank analyst at Wells Fargo, said the number of companies he covers that have preannounced credit charge-offs for the third quarter is higher than at any point in memory over the past decade, suggesting that the credit backdrop is becoming less benign.

Assets and liabilities

Rising interest rates are likely to further eat into the paper value of bonds and loans that banks put on their balance sheets when rates were near zero.

Large potential losses on securities and loan portfolios weakened the three regional banks that eventually failed this spring. Such losses aren’t likely to pose the same existential threat to the biggest banks, but they tie up money that could otherwise be reinvested at higher rates to earn more income.

For example, Bank of America said that in the second quarter, it was nursing unrealized losses of $106 billion on the bonds it plans to hold to maturity. Those losses probably grew in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, banks are having to pay more to depositors to keep them from putting their money elsewhere. That could narrow the spread between what banks pay to borrow and what they earn from making loans. That tends to be a greater problem for small banks and even big-but-not-huge banks.

Deposits were stable at regional banks in the second quarter, a relief after the chaos earlier in the year. But the 10-year yield is much higher now than it was in the second quarter, which likely made it harder for some midsize banks to hold on to their deposits.

Bank regulations

Expect bank executives to talk extensively about regulators’ proposed rules that require banks to hold more capital. They have loudly pushed back against the proposal, saying it is overly stringent and wouldn’t have prevented this year’s bank failures.

Mayo said there are signs banks are already reducing their lending to prepare for tougher new rules. “These are the biggest proposed capital changes in a decade," he said. “It’s impacting behavior now."

The new rules are one reason bank stocks have mostly underperformed the broader stock market in recent months.

Write to Ben Eisen at ben.eisen@wsj.com