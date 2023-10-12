Are High Rates Taking a Toll on Consumers? Bank Earnings Will Provide a Clue
SummaryJPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup will report third-quarter results on Friday, followed by others next week.
American households and businesses have been resilient in the era of high interest rates. Big-bank earnings may show whether they are starting to crack.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more