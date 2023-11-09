Are politicians brave enough for daredevil economics?
The Economist 09 Nov 2023
- New research shows rapid liberalisation offers growth, along with initial pain
At first glance, Argentina faces a stark choice in the second round of its presidential election on November 19th. Sergio Massa, the current finance minister whose government is presiding over inflation of 138% and a bizarre system of various official exchange rates, is facing Javier Milei. Mr Milei is a libertarian who says he wants to tear down the system, borrowing ideas from Friedrich Hayek, Milton Friedman and other free-market economists.
