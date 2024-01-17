Are the Davos debates still relevant?
SummaryWEF’s 2024 edition of the Davos conference, which kicked off from 15 January, and will run till the 19th, seeks to rebuild trust in a fractured world. Can it?
Every January, Davos, a ski resort near Zürich, Switzerland, hosts the annual conference of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Carefully curated 3,000 or so delegates and speakers from global business, government, civil society and academia gather for sessions on the most pressing issues of the day. The idea behind it is “improving the state of the world".