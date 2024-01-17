Are the Davos debates still relevant?

German economist Klaus Schwab had founded it in 1971. (His international not-for-profit organization was named the WEF in 1987.) His big idea wasto nudge business people to think beyond what was good just for them and their shareholders. He wanted them to think about what was good also for all those who have a stake in the destiny of a company, including employees, society, and the planet. He was at the time a 32 year old academic, with five degrees in economics and engineering on his CV, according to The Economist. Davos was where people went to recover from tuberculosis.