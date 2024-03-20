Uday Kotak sees Bitcoin rise as Argentina battles inflation
Bitcoin purchases in Argentina surged to near 20-month highs on Lemon, the country's top retail crypto exchange. Uday Kotak said, ‘When countries manage macro badly, savers move to protect value of their savings. Traditionally it was gold. Now bitcoin too!’
Indian banker Uday Kotak, founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, commented on Argentina's economic struggles on social media. He linked the nation's staggering 276% inflation rate to poor macroeconomic management and the resulting preference for Bitcoin over the US dollar among Argentines seeking to protect their assets.