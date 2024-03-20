Uday Kotak sees Bitcoin rise as Argentina battles inflation

Bitcoin purchases in Argentina surged to near 20-month highs on Lemon, the country's top retail crypto exchange. Uday Kotak said, ‘When countries manage macro badly, savers move to protect value of their savings. Traditionally it was gold. Now bitcoin too!’

Indian banker Uday Kotak, founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, commented on Argentina's economic struggles on social media. He linked the nation's staggering 276% inflation rate to poor macroeconomic management and the resulting preference for Bitcoin over the US dollar among Argentines seeking to protect their assets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Argentina currently faces one of the world's highest annual inflation rates at 276%. As the peso's value plummets, Argentines are increasingly turning to Bitcoin as an alternative to the US dollar, according to a Bloomberg report. This trend reflects a broader shift away from traditional safe havens like the dollar.

Kotak, in a tweet, compared Bitcoin's use to gold as a store of value during economic turmoil. "When countries mismanage their economies, savers seek to protect their savings," he said. "Traditionally, it was gold. Now, Bitcoin too!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While acknowledging Bitcoin's growing popularity as an inflation hedge, Kotak expressed reservations about its long-term viability. "While I'm not convinced about Bitcoin, wouldn't it be preferable to the Argentinian peso with 276% inflation?" he questioned.

According to Bloomberg, Bitcoin purchases in Argentina, a global leader in cryptocurrency adoption, surged to near 20-month highs on Lemon, the country's most popular retail crypto exchange. Lemon recorded nearly 35,000 Bitcoin purchases in the week ending March 10th, doubling the average weekly volume from last year.

This surge is driven by Argentines seeking to preserve wealth during a recession and soaring inflation under President Javier Milei's "shock therapy" economic policies. Exchanging pesos for dollars, the traditional safe haven, has become less attractive. Over the past two months, the black-market exchange rate for the peso has strengthened 10% against the dollar, while Bitcoin has gained nearly 60% against the greenback, per Bloomberg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Manuel Beaudroit, CEO of digital wallet Belo, reported a tenfold increase in Bitcoin and Ether trading volume in 2024 compared to the same period last year. He also observed a shift in demand, with stablecoin purchases (crypto pegged to currencies like the US dollar) dropping from 70% to 60% as Bitcoin's rise attracts more buyers.

