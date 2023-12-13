Argentina Sharply Devalues its Peso Currency to Tame Inflation
SummaryPresident Javier Milei, who pledged economic shock therapy, is also cutting back government ministries and energy subsidies while halting public works projects.
Argentina will devalue its peso currency and slash public spending to reduce the fiscal deficit in a bid to revive the economy and tame triple-digit inflation, the top economic official in President Javier Milei’s new government said Tuesday.
